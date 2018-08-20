Twin Falls Woman Crashes Car Into Filer Home

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls woman crashed her car into a home on Sunday afternoon in Filer.

The crash, which was reported at 4:10 p.m. at 2189 East 3600 North, involved a Ford Taurus driven by 28-year-old Brianne Hine, who crashed the vehicle into the northwest corner of the home, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

No one in the home was injured, the sheriff’s office said, but the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say Hine was traveling westbound on 3600 North when she lost control of the car and drove through two fences before hitting the house.

Cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor.