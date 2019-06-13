TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A Twin Falls County woman has been sentenced for driving under the influence.

Michelle Agee, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday during a pretrial conference, according to a news release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. He said Fifth District Judge Mark Ingram issued a “withheld judgment” for one year.

Agee, a former Twin Falls County prosecutor, now has suspended driving privileges for 90 days and must have an interlock device installed on any vehicle she drives until June 11, 2020. She also is prohibited from consuming alcohol and must complete 50 hours of community service within six months.

According to the news release, Agee drove under the influence of alcohol following a party at a Twin Falls restaurant on March 21. She was later pulled over and arrested after providing police two breath samples that exceeded the legal limit.