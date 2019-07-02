Two Crashes in Twin Falls County Involving Ran Stop Signs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County Sheriff's office investigated two injury crashes last night that both involved drivers running stop signs and sent several people to the hospital. The first happened at a little after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 4000 North and 1700 East between a Chevy pickup and Honda car.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that 28-year-old Rolando Torres, of Twin Falls failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the Honda, driven by 23-year-old Kevin Gonzalez, of Buhl. A passenger in Torres' pickup had to extricated by Buhl Fire Department, both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Torres was given several citations including failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to have a valid license, operating a vehicle without a registration, no insurance and no safety restraint. Gonzalez was also cited for not having a valid license or safety restraint.

Later at around 10:18 p.m. deputies responded to a crash at Falls Avenue West and Sparks Street North when a Dodge pickup went through a stop sign and hit a Chevy sedan. According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Zachary Sharp was driving the Dodge and failed to stop as the sedan that was making its way through the intersection.

The driver of the sedan, Carolyn Palmer, 64, of Twin Falls became trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Twin Falls Fire Department crews. Sharp was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.