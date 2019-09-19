UPS Unveils New Driver Uniforms, the First Since 1920’s

UPS drivers are getting a spiffy new uniform design, the first in almost a century. It's the first upgrade since the 1990's, when drivers were allowed to wear shorts on the job. But the iconic brown color is still going to be around.

Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Warren says, via MSN, "UPS is in the midst of a company-wide transformation, and a significant part of that effort involves a cultural and brand shift that embraces innovation, speed and relevance." The uniform is worn by about 125,000 drivers around the world, and the updates are "designed to improve driver comfort, safety and performance."

Each year, according to MSN 'It takes nearly 4 million yards of brown cloth and 2 million yards of brown thread for the 375,000 hats, 405,000 shirts, 375,000 pairs of trousers and 290,000 pairs of shorts to outfit UPS drivers.' The old uniforms will be recycled, so as not to fill up landfills. Check out their new look below, from the UPS official Twitter account.

Some of the changes include: