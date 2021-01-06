A pro-Trump protest began this afternoon at the US Capitol building as Congress counted and verified Electoral College votes to clear the path for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this month. During the protest, various news outlets report, the protesters engaged with riot police and have entered the building. The House and Senate have been evacuated along with Vice President Mike Pence. You can watch a live feed from Fox News on YouTube:

Twitter has live feeds running from a number of news sources with updates on the status of the lockdown.

Social media is flooding with videos and pictures of the protesters inside the Capitol. You can see a gallery below. The Associated press is also reporting that at least one person has been shot and that an improvised explosive device has been found on the Capitol grounds.