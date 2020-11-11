Veterans Memorial Proposed for Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A veterans memorial is being planned for downtown Twin Falls to honor local men and women in the armed forces as well as first responders.

On Monday night during the Twin Falls City Council meeting local businessman Scott Martin presented the proposal to the council to build a "Twin Falls Honor Wall" for veterans within Twin Falls County. The proposed memorial would be installed on the wall behind the stage area at the downtown commons area next to City Hall. A concept of the memorial would feature plaques with the veteran's name and service along with an incased eternal flame. The property is currently under the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, but will be transferred to the city soon.

Along with asking for approval of the proposed memorial, Martin is asking for the city to help fund the construction with $45,000. The presentation to the council Monday was only for informational purposes, the council was not able to vote on it at the time, however several council members voiced their support for the memorial. A decision by the council will be made at a later date.

Rendering of proposed veterans memorial, City of Twin Falls