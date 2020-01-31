Video: Adam Schiff as Wile E. Coyote

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Liberals won’t like it because it’s about one of their own. They don’t like to be made sport of. Their fellow travelers get laughs and applause by simply mocking the President for his accent and his voters as toothless rubes. No attempt at being witty any longer from Democrats.

Republicans can have some fun, as the video below clearly shows. It’s very well done and closely resembles the old Warner Brothers cartoons we all loved as kids.

His audience laughs and cheers and chants. “USA! USA! USA!”

Like any good satire there is also some truth to the cartoon. Democrats have thrown everything they have at Donald Trump and he’s still standing. In fact, he’s making light of impeachment at his campaign rallies. His audience laughs and cheers and chants. “USA! USA! USA!”

Next week, the opposition will be in search of another allegation and mainstream media will tell us they’ve finally got the President cornered and it’s only a matter of time before he’s dragged kicking and screaming from the White House.

This morning I read a scathing column in the Washington Post. The writer at Pravda-on-the-Potomac is clearly frustrated by failure. In the comments section I wrote, “Four more years, four more years!” Angry liberals chimed in and told me it would be spent in prison. Haven’t they seen the headlines? Acquittal it’s called. You don’t go to prison on acquittal.

Anyhow, enough about the politics. The video is simply good fun and the artwork is a nod to the great skills of Warner Brothers animators who were working in a time before computer graphics. Enjoy:

