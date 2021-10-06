VIDEO: Donald Trump Impersonator Delights Twin Falls ID Crowd

A well-known Donald Trump impersonator recently paid the city of Twin Falls a visit. Area fans of the former president showed up Saturday to enjoy some laughs at the Magic Valley Speedway.

If you've never heard the name Bob DiBuono (I hadn't until today), he's a comedic actor and standup comic who does a stellar impersonation of the former POTUS. He did a private event over the weekend at the Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, and the crowd seemed to enjoy it. Idaho is, after all, Trump country.

DiBuono is currently on tour in the United States, and did a set at the speedway over the weekend. His material included popular Trump potshots. He took aim at Nancy Pelosi, "Sleepy Joe" Biden, and more or less guaranteed a victory in the 2024 election. Political humor never fails as far as I'm concerned.

Aside from his tour, DiBuono appears on television shows from time to time. One notable set took place on the "The View," a few years back. He certainly gets my vote for the best Trump impersonator out there today.

A local shared his cell phone video of DiBuono attending the private event at the Magic Valley Speedway on Sunday, the day after he appeared in Twin Falls. The video has already racked up over 100 views. Those who appreciate this brand of humor will no doubt enjoy the video.

DiBuono can be booked for private events by messaging him at bobintense@gmail.com. He has events scheduled well into 2022.

