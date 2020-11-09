VIDEO: Idaho Kid Drags Friend From ATV To Recreate Movie Scene

Americans are continuing to find new ways to keep themselves entertained while riding out the worst of this Coronavirus pandemic. A pair of Idaho friends have even gone so far as to recreate movie scenes from one of the world's most beloved adventure franchises.

One of the best Idaho YouTube videos I've come across in a long time was recently posted on the channel of "Half A Potato." It was produced by a pair of friends who are apparently big fans of the Indiana Jones films. The two recreated the famous scene where Dr. Jones is dragged from a truck in the 1981 film, "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

While I don't recommend ever agreeing to be dragged by any sort of motorized vehicle, their efforts were pretty impressive. The YouTube clip is titled, "Idaho Jones: Attack on Dr. Potato."

I remember doing similar things like this growing up with my friends. A few of us were huge WWF wrestling fans, and often recreated moves in televised matches we had recently scene. I was usually Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

Of all the films, I would have to say "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is probably my favorite. The movie was released in 1989, and not only stared Harrison Ford, but Sean Connery as well. Connery passed away on October 31, 2020, while in his sleep in the Bahamas. Is there a better way to go?

I applaud these two Idahoans for finding a creative way to pass the time. It was a great film choice as well.