Wanted: Idaho Police Alert Public To Attempted Rapist At Large

The Idaho Department of Correction has added to its database a man wanted for battery with intent to commit rape, a crime that was committed nearly 20 years ago.

Karl Brent Bolton is a parole violator and fugitive, who was recently added to the IDOC's Most Wanted website. State police have been actively pursuing leads on Bolton for close to two decades, according to his criminal profile. It is thought he might be currently residing in Canada.

Bolton's profile lists him as weighing approximately 200 pounds, and standing at close to six-feet tall. Last seen by Idaho authorities, Bolton had brown hair and brown eyes. This individual may have registered as a sex offender within the community he is currently hiding out in.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Karl Brent Bolton, please contact the Idaho State Police, at 208-884-7200, or Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS.