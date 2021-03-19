Where in Idaho was Bill Colley

I’m having a Biden moment. I came across some pictures in my personal file and can’t recall what they represent or where I took them. It looks like it was a nice day. Maybe in spring or in autumn. It features a tree without many leaves. It does appear to be growing shoes.

Where the heck is this place?

So many memories run together when I’ve saved thousands of pictures from Idaho and across the Mountain West.

I’ve got a rough idea but haven’t narrowed it down to a specific town. It must have been sometime over the last two to three years I was in the area but even I’m not sure if it was last year or five years ago. So many memories run together when I’ve saved thousands of pictures from Idaho and across the Mountain West.

Also, once you pinpoint the spot, what’s the significance of the shoes? Do the people living there prefer barefooted travel? Wouldn’t that sting among the sage? Or, is the goal to provide shoes for the needy? If that’s the case, then why not also provide them with a ladder?

It’s almost as fascinating for me as the Eagle Tree. Maybe even more because there never are any eagles when I pass by that landmark. I did once see dozens of eagles perched in a tree but I was in Montana at the time. At Gates of the Mountain and my boat went by and it looked like a bald convention.

I enjoy seeing trees filled with shoes as much as I like seeing exhibits in any museum. Both tell you a great deal about history, local culture and community traditions.