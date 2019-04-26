It's officially the end of an era, and the Avengers: Endgame deaths prove it. The film, which opened April 26, lives up to its dramatic title, packing an all-or-nothing explosion of high stakes and heavy emotions that has been building up over a decade of MCU films, beginning with 2008's Iron Man .

The film delivers on its promise: This really is the end for some of our most beloved, heroic and complex Avengers characters. (Would you expect no collateral whatsoever in the epic conclusion to a multi-film battle for the fate of the universe?)

So, who dies in Endgame ? Who survives? And who, if anyone, is brought back to life after being snapped out of existence in Infinity War ? The answers may shock you, but if you're curious, read on, below.

***Beware: Spoilers to come!***

Still alive after Endgame :

Thor

Bruce Banner (Hulk)

Steve Rogers (Captain America) — now elderly and retired after going back in time to live a full life

Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scott Lang (Ant-Man)

Nebula

Wong

James Rhodes (War Machine)

Rocket Racoon

Okoye

Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)

Valkyrie

Pepper Potts

Happy Hogan

Peter Parker (Spider-Man) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Doctor Strange — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Drax — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Peter Quill (Star-Lord) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Hope Pym (Wasp) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Mantis — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

T’challa (Black Panther) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Shuri — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Bucky Barnes — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Groot — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Sam Wilson (Falcon) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Nick Fury — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Maria Hill — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Hank Pym — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Janet Van Dyne — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet

Killed and/or defeated in battle:

Tony Stark (Iron Man) — killed using Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Thanos

Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) — sacrificed her life to obtain Soul Stone on Vormir

Thanos — defeated by Tony Stark/Infinity Gauntlet

Past Nebula — killed by future/current day Nebula

Left dead after Infinity War :

Gamora

Loki

Heimdall

Vision

Unknown whereabouts:

Nakia