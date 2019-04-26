Who Dies in ‘Avengers: Endgame’? (Spoiler Alert!)
It's officially the end of an era, and the Avengers: Endgame deaths prove it. The film, which opened April 26, lives up to its dramatic title, packing an all-or-nothing explosion of high stakes and heavy emotions that has been building up over a decade of MCU films, beginning with 2008's Iron Man.
The film delivers on its promise: This really is the end for some of our most beloved, heroic and complex Avengers characters. (Would you expect no collateral whatsoever in the epic conclusion to a multi-film battle for the fate of the universe?)
So, who dies in Endgame? Who survives? And who, if anyone, is brought back to life after being snapped out of existence in Infinity War? The answers may shock you, but if you're curious, read on, below.
***Beware: Spoilers to come!***
Still alive after Endgame:
Thor
Bruce Banner (Hulk)
Steve Rogers (Captain America) — now elderly and retired after going back in time to live a full life
Clint Barton (Hawkeye)
Scott Lang (Ant-Man)
Nebula
Wong
James Rhodes (War Machine)
Rocket Racoon
Okoye
Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel)
Valkyrie
Pepper Potts
Happy Hogan
Peter Parker (Spider-Man) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Doctor Strange — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Drax — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Peter Quill (Star-Lord) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Hope Pym (Wasp) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Mantis — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
T’challa (Black Panther) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Shuri — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Bucky Barnes — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Groot — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Sam Wilson (Falcon) — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Nick Fury — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Maria Hill — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Hank Pym — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Janet Van Dyne — brought back to life by the Infinity Gauntlet
Killed and/or defeated in battle:
Tony Stark (Iron Man) — killed using Infinity Gauntlet to destroy Thanos
Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) — sacrificed her life to obtain Soul Stone on Vormir
Thanos — defeated by Tony Stark/Infinity Gauntlet
Past Nebula — killed by future/current day Nebula
Left dead after Infinity War:
Gamora
Loki
Heimdall
Vision
Unknown whereabouts:
Nakia