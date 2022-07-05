Why Idaho Should Never Legalize Drugs, Gambling and Whore Houses

Well, I really liked the people. I’m not sure I could live there. There are slot machines at every gas station, corner store, and hotel. Including where I stayed! Within a couple of blocks are massage parlors and there are marijuana dispensaries in town. I stayed in Ely. I believe the place is representative of most small towns in the state of Nevada.

There are a lot of young libertarians and some Idaho liberals who tell me I’m a prude. They tell me I don’t realize we can regulate these businesses, increase tax revenue and get treatment for addicts. I’ve heard all of this before. I used to share the belief.

The thing is, I also drove through Ely’s residential neighborhoods. While not in the Third World, it doesn’t appear the sin tax has impacted the poor people living in many dilapidated homes. There’s no trickle-down effect from what I can see. I also noticed a lot of locals taking advantage of gambling opportunities. I’m not sure all of them can afford to feed the machines.

Years ago, a radio station where I was employed had me host a bus excursion to the casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The gambling dens are palatial. The city is a mess. Gambling was legalized there in 1976 with the promise it would revitalize the once-great city. Nearly half a century has passed and tourists are warned not to wander from the boardwalk and their hotels. People have been killed for not following the instructions.

Clearly, Ely isn’t nearly as dangerous, but I’m telling you, don’t trust the promises made by the sin lobby.