UPDATE: The Wind Advisory has been extended to central parts of the Magic Valley to include Jerome, Twin Falls and surrounding communities, which will go into effect at 3 p.m.

National Weather Service Pocatello

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon today until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the eastern part of the Magic Valley in the Mini-Cassia area to the east. The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued the warning for winds, west-southwest, from 25 to 35 mph with gust as strong at 45 mph. The communities impacted include: Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

Strongest crosswinds on I-84 from Burley to the Utah

border, including Yale, Idahome and Sweetzer Summit. Highway 93

from the Nevada Line to Bellevue. I-15 from Pocatello through

Blackfoot. Highway 39 from American Falls to Sterling and the

surrounding Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Snake Plain, Southern

Highlands and Fort Hall Tribal lands

The NWS Pocatello say driving may be difficult in the winds, especially for high profile vehicles. They recommend slowing down and keep both hands on the steering wheel.