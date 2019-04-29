Winds Blow Truck Over on Idaho Interstate

ROBERTS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Canadian truck driver had to be taken to the hospital after strong winds blew his semi-trailer over on an Idaho interstate Saturday.

Alain St. Onge, of Saint-Philippe-de-Neri, Canada, had been headed south on Interstate 15 roughly four miles north of Roberts at 3:30 p.m. when gusty winds blew his 2019 Freightliner truck and trailer over, according to Idaho State Police.

St. Onge, 62, was taken by a private vehicle to an area hospital, ISP says he had been wearing a seat belt.

The crash blocked traffic on the interstate intermittently Saturday while crews cleared the truck from the road. ISP says they had help from area citizens who help guide traffic until the Idaho Transportation Department could take over traffic control; the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts Quick Response Unit also helped with the crash.

Other stretches of I-15 had to be closed Saturday because of strong winds and blowing dust. ISP shared images on their Twitter of the blowing dust the lowered visibility for motorists.