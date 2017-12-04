Woman Killed after Crashing Into Parked Truck Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A woman was killed Sunday afternoon near Mountain Home after veering off the roadway and striking a parked semitrailer. According to Idaho State Police, 51-year-old Olga Ferguson died at crash just south of Interstate 84 on Simco Road a little at 5 p.m. She was driving a Acura MDX north on the road when she went off the roadway and into a dirt lot where the semitrailer was parked. The car ended up in an adjacent field. The driver was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. General area of the crash: