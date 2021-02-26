JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work will pick back up on Interstate 84 beginning the second week in March between Jerome and Twin Falls.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, eastbound work on the section of interstate will begin on March 8. This is part of the larger project between the Jerome and Twin Falls exists to improve the roadway to make is safer and smoother.

Last year crews finished the westbound lanes, “In 2020 we completed the westbound lanes,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a prepared statement. “In addition to rehabilitating seven miles, we also increased the length of ramps at interchanges, improved lighting and upgraded stormwater drainage. This year, we will complete work on the eastbound lanes of the highway.”

Construction will again require a single lane of travel in both directions. At times there may be changes to traffic patterns depending on the work being done. Speed in the construction zone will be slowed down and drivers are advised to follow construction signs and not GPS.

Cost of the project is $15 million and is being done by Western Construction of Boise. The project is set for completion about midsummer.

