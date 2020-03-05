Young Moose Found Shot Dead Near Driggs

DRIGGS, IDAHO (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife authorities say a young calf moose was found dead with shotgun wounds near Driggs on the first of the month. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose may have been shot about a week before March 1, but because of cold weather, it was hard to determine how long the animal had been dead.

Conservation officers say they've recently had issues with people hazing problem moose with birdshot being fired from shotguns.

"We have had several incidents recently in the Upper Snake Region where officers have discovered moose that were killed after being blasted with birdshot from a shotgun," said officer Rob Howe in a prepared statement. " I think people assume that using birdshot on a moose is a safe way to haze them away from an area, but the moose can end up dying several days later from a single pellet in its' gut."

Howe also said moose this time of year are looking for easy food sources and may become a problem. They ask if anyone is having problems with moose to call Fish and Game for help. So far no suspects have been identified and authorities have asked for anyone with information to come forward. People can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at this LINK.