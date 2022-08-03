Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.

Moose Population is Up in the South Hills

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

A few weeks ago I mentioned a good spot to go see moose in the South Hills. It is a fantastic area to go to see them in their natural habitat and to take in these big majestic creatures as they drink, eat, and play. I recently made another trip out to watch them, and this time there were many more. The problem with so many is they are already known to be aggressive, territorial, and protective animals, so seeing more can have some issues. Staying in your car, up hills, and keeping your distance, while enjoying them, is the way to go, but sometimes things don't go as planned, and sometimes people decide they want a closer look.

Watching Moose Safely

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

If you plan on making the trip to the South Hills, make sure to keep a safe distance from the moose and all wildlife, don't make loud noises to scare them, and respect their territory and personal space. You are in their home, they are not in yours. While taking pictures of three moose near Magic Mountain, I thought I was at a safe distance, but one moose decided to cross the ditch, and make its way to within 10 to 15 yards of me. It then started to run, which I thought was rushing me, and got back in my car, when in reality it was crossing the road. It served as a reminder, of how quickly these massive creatures can charge. A fourth moose came down the mountain and did so quietly, that it wasn't even noticed until it was nearby. They clearly were not bothered by the people watching them, and were not hesitant to walk towards anyone.

Don't Be a Touron

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

While watching two moose play in the water down the hill, one person decided to make his way down towards the water to get a better picture. This is a terrible decision and should never be attempted. Luckily, this man was able to get his pictures, hike back up, and did so safely. Had either one of those moose decided to rush him, he would not have stood a chance. The bad thing is by seeing him do this successfully, made others think it was safe to do so. With so many moose out, multiple babies being spotted, and how easily moose can hide in plain sight, it is not smart to get off the road and approach them.

Get our free mobile app

Take the drive to the South Hills and take in these amazing creatures, as well as other wildlife in the area, but make sure to be cautious and aware of your surroundings at all times. Moose can surprisingly sneak up on you quickly and quietly, and they will protect their home if they deem you a threat. With so many being spotted this time of year, make sure to take every precaution you can by staying in the car, near the vehicle, and by not trying to get too close. If they walk towards you, as the one did me, do not startle it or make loud noises. Be smart, be safe, and enjoy the luxury of having moose nearby to enjoy.

Animals You Could See Around or In Twin 10 Animals You Could See Around or In Twin Falls