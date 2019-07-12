Driver Flown to Boise after Rollover Near Castleford

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A single vehicle rollover early Friday morning northeast of Castleford is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on 1100 E near 3860 N, in Twin Falls County, according to ISP. The driver was in a 2002 Saturn sedan going east when it went off the should and overturned; the driver did not have a seat belt on and was thrown from the car.

ISP says the person, who has not been identified, was flown to St. Alphonesus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation.