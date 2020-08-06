Filer Man Reports ‘Clock’ Like UFO With Lights To National Center

A resident in the city of Filer has reported witnessing an unidentified, circular object, that hovered in the sky for close to two hours. The object was witnessed by multiple members of his family.

The latest sighting of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon to the National UFO Reporting Center in the state of Idaho was reported just days ago, by a Filer man. Details of the incident were shared on the NUFORC website on July 31, 2020.

This newest sighting is the first one reported to the center that took place in Twin Falls County in quite some time. The man, his wife and two daughters, all watched the object for close to two hours before it disappeared. The man even used the scope from one of his guns to get a better look at the UAF, according to the incident report.

He described it as resembling a clock, with a "structure in the middle," and circular in shape with lights that flashed like a "police car." The sighting took place at approximately 10 PM, on July 30.

The object managed to move out of view of the family, before they were able to spot it again for a second time. It appeared to change in size also, initially appearing to be quite large, and then shrinking to a smaller size.

The last Idaho sighting reported to the NUFORC took place on the day of July 25, 2020, in the city of Rexburg. The object's description was almost identical to the one reported last week in Filer.

A July 13, 2020, sighting in Boise, which was caught on a cell phone, was uploaded to YouTube. It too shows a circular object which appears to alter its shape.