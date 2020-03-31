First Case of COVID-19 Reported in Camas County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The first case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Camas County by southern Idaho health officials. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) announced Tuesday evening once case of COVID-19 in a female who likely got it by travel to areas with community spread. The person is home with mild symptoms.

Gooding County is the only jurisdiction that has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 so far within the health district. All other counties in south central Idaho have at least one if not more confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three deaths have been reported within SCPHD, one in Cassia County and two in Blaine County.