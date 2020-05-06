TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- High winds created low visibility by blowing dust across southern Idaho causing several accidents and forced the closure of a stretch of interstate.

Idaho State Police closed of a portion of Interstate 86 at around 1:45 p.m. from American Falls to the Arbon Valley because of low visibility caused by blowing dust. Be sure to check 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information. Idaho State Police caught the dust storm as it rolled through the Magic Valley:

Photo courtesy Idaho State Police

In Twin Falls County the sheriff's office responded to several crashes due to low visibility caused by blowing dust, especially from bare farm fields. The

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office encouraged people to not travel if they didn't need to and slow down if they are caught in a low visibility situation.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello caught the dust moving east on satellite images: