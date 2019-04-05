Police Respond to Fatality Crash on Highway 93 Near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) -- One person died in a crash Friday on U.S. Highway 93, according to Idaho State Police.

Daniel Creek, 67, of Twin Falls was travelling southbound in a Chevrolet HHR when he drove off the east side of the road and collided with a power pole. Creek, who was not wearing a seat belt, police said, was ejected from the vehicle. Police said he died of his injuries at the scene.

The highway was blocked for about two hours.

