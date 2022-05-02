Miracle Hot Springs - Photo Credit Miracle Hot Springs Facebook loading...

UPDATE: Miracle Hot Springs has reached out and confirmed the price change. They appreciate the support of the community and will be releasing a statement soon. A follow-up story will be coming soon.

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.

Miracle Hot Springs Adjusts Prices for Certain Reasons

Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook loading...

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Miracle Hot Springs, a popular hot spring in the area, had adjusted their prices. Normally this wouldn't be a big deal, seeing how many places are having to adjust their prices for different reasons, but the reasoning behind the change has upset some locals. The hot springs admitted to changing their prices to anyone 0 to 59 will now cost $14. Kids use to be discounted, pending on age, with infants being free. The change has upset parents in the area.

Why the Price Change Occurred

Credit: Alexander McFeron on Unsplash Credit: Alexander McFeron on Unsplash loading...

The reason for the change, according to a message posted from Miracle Hot Springs on the Magic Valley Rants and Raves Page, was that "the majority of the bad reviews and complaints are because guests were hoping for a more relaxing experience without kids splashing and jumping in around them. Miracle will still be family-friendly, it will just be more expensive if you choose to bring children." It was a forward response, but self-explanatory. Will this hurt business at Miracle? We will find out in the coming months.

Get our free mobile app

For those that want to take their children at a more affordable price, Banbury Hot Springs still has lower prices. They are $10 for adults and $4 for kids aged 4 to 13. Miracle Hot Springs does offer private pools if you want to relax away from others, or wait and see how the new price change affects things moving forward. There is always the option of going to the free natural ones you can hike to, but hopefully, people will keep their spots secret to limit the usage and crowds. It will be interesting to see what happens and how this decision effects Miracle Hot Springs moving forward.

Best Places For Adult Parties In Twin Falls Parties and games aren't just for kids. Sometimes you want to abandon the kids at home and go have some real fun without them. Here are the best places to do that in Twin Falls.