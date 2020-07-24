Pentagon To Share UFO Knowledge; Vehicles Found ‘Not Of Earth’

After years of keeping UFO research classified, it appears that the Pentagaon will unclassify a task force from an advanced aerospace program. Does this mean UFOs from another galaxy are real?

According to several sources, some government officials believe it is time to be transparent about unidentified flying objects, specifically above military bases. They don't necessarily believe that the UFOs over the military bases are extraterrestrial but it could also be other countries flying over those bases.

They did not however deny that some UFO findings are not extraterrestrial. According to the New York Times, Mr. Eric Davis, an astrophysicist who works for Aerospace Corporation stated that as recently as March they had received "off-world vehicles not made on this earth."

In an interview with a CBS reporter, Senator Marco Rubio said there are objects flying over bases that they just can't explain and it needs to be looked into further. He believe the Office of Naval Intelligence should release it publicly to try and get more information out there. Rubio also stated that he does not like the term UFO and rather than jumping to the conclusion that it is extraterrestrial, they just want to get more information on what these flying objects could actually be.

Is an alien invasion on it's way for 2020? Who knows, but it wouldn't surprise me at this point. Idaho does see a lot of UFOs. Even if there is an explanation for all of this, it will be interesting to see the information that is already known.