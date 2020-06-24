Public Asked to Stay Away from Search Teams Near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews are back on the water this morning looking for a missing BASE jumper on the Snake River below Twin Falls. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team has been looking for Austin Carey near Pillar Falls in the last several days and have asked that the public stay away and give crews room.

According to family on social media, Carey went missing last Thursday, June 18, when he and a partner made a successful jump from the canyon, but landed in an area they hadn't planned on which forced them to cross the river. The search was called off on Friday as family continued looking during the weekend.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said it has spent the last couple days combing the area at Pillar Falls using side-scan sonar and drones in attempt to locate Carey. The public has been asked to stay clear of the area while the search continues as having the area loaded with people will interfere with their efforts. Water levels on the river are expected to be much lower today, according to the sheriff's office, which will help the recovery efforts.

The sheriff's office said in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Austin's family during this difficult time. We appreciate their support, and compassion with us as we work to find him. Austin’s Mom came down to the boat dock this afternoon passing out cold drinks and snacks in the heat of the day to help keep us going. Thank you so much!!! We would ask the community to join us in praying for Austin, his family, and rescue personnel."