Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Gets Stoned Again

These are popping up more than obelisks in the desert. The second support rock found as in many days appeared outside the Twin Falls County Courthouse. Where you also can find the County Sheriff’s Office. The artwork on these tiny rocks is very well done and expresses a sentiment shared by most people I know in the Magic Valley.

You know, I’ve never been arrested. It’s not to say it can’t happen. Even the best people I know do stupid things. Especially when behind the wheel of a car. It’s what saves me from road rage because tomorrow I could make the same mistake.

The people who seem to dislike law enforcement the most have the worst interactions with troopers, deputies and police and the same people who find themselves in trouble find themselves in trouble a lot. Doesn’t it ever occur to them to modify behavior?

First, you understand law enforcers have a duty. It’s to stop people speeding, stealing and beating up others. Once you acknowledge you aren’t special, then you’ll realize being naughty can get you in trouble. For the most part, if you walk the straight and narrow you’ll find deputies really have little interest in you. They’ve got far too much on their plates and the paperwork never ends. In other words, you need to work hard to get the laws attention.

Second, the Magic Valley reminds me a lot of the 1960s. No, not the urban riots. Instead the bucolic nature of growing up in a small town before the outside world and all its warts arrived.

Good times. And we still see them here.

