BANKS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers say two moose were poached and left to waste near Banks, making them the fourth and fifth animals to be illegally killed this month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers had gotten a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline about an moose left to waste near Dry Buck Road on October 18. While investigating the killing of the cow moose an officer's dog found the carcass of a bull calf moose only a few yards away, also shot. Idaho Fish and Game think the two animals may have been shot sometime between October 14 and October 18.

Officers have asked people with any information to call the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline and leave a tip, people can remain anonymous, at 1-800-632-5999. Idaho Fish and Game said this is the fifth incident that moose have been illegally killed in October. Conservation officers have been investigating several other incidents were people either mistakenly killed moose thinking they were elk, or the animal was left to waste.